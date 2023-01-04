Jeremy Renner is in critical condition following an accident that occurred while shoveling snow at Lake Tahoe, Nevada. The interpreter of Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has worried all his fans and close friends after this mishap. Mark Ruffalo He is one of his colleagues and has spoken out about the fact. The Hulk actor dedicated a heartfelt message to the artist through his social networks.

Mark Ruffalo’s words to Jeremy Renner

“Pray for our brother Jeremy Renner for a speedy and full recovery. Please send healing energy to him,” she wrote on his Instagram story. Currently, the Hawkeye interpreter is in a “critical, although stable” situation, according to the words of his representative.

Mark Ruffalo’s post. Photo: Mark Ruffalo/Instagram

Jeremy Renner shares image and hopeful message

Finally, after a couple of days without speaking, Jeremy Renner published a photo of himself on social networks along with a message. “Thank you all for his kind words. I’m too bruised right now to write. In the same way, I send love to all of you, ”he wrote in his instagram.

Jeremy Renner recovers after accident. Photo: capture/Instagram

Jeremy Renner tried to help a man before his accident

Hillary Schieve, the mayor of the city where she lives Jeremy Renner, explained how the Marvel actor had an accident. “I was helping someone stranded in the snow,” he said. “He is always helping others,” he told US media. The mayor of Reno also commented that she and the interpreter of ‘Hawkeye’ have a very close friendship. In this way, she regretted what happened and wished him a speedy recovery.