After having introduced home automation a bit in the first article of this section, and after having also talked about some tricks on how to use recovery technology for low-cost do-it-yourself home automation, the time has come to figure out which devices are more for you: those of Amazon or those of Google? Or maybe there is some other competitor?

Google and Amazon are certainly the most common gadgets in terms of home automation, however choosing which one to choose may not be as simple as one might think.

So how to navigate between Amazon’s devices and those of Google?

The two giants “challenge” each other on the home automation side, but let’s take a look at the strengths and weaknesses of each.

Google home automation

Considering that many devices are Android, apparently the choice of Google Home gadgets would seem like a sensible choice at first glance; actually Home is nowadays installed in many Android smartphones and tablets by default.

There are also various cameras and other devices that are compatible with Google Home, as well as as seen in the previous article of this section, the possibility of using recovery phones and tablets in the most diverse ways.

Basically, Google Home owns gadgets very versatile in terms of software, something that should not be underestimated; moreover, Google Home devices are also perfectly compatible with Apple systems, see the presence of the application Home on iOS.

Moreover, Google’s devices, being the giant one of the most “ancient” in the IT field they adapt very well to the lifestyle of an elderly person; after all, computers like their Chromebooks have a very basic intuitive interface and they too can “adapt” very well to Google’s home automation.

For those who are blind (not exactly for those who are blind) the voice assistant can be a godsend, one AGI searchclaims that the mental health of the elderly is improved by these devices.

With Google Home you can, after installation and the right connected devices, turn on the lights, turn the TV on or off, set the alarm to wake up, etc.

A Google problem could be “efficiency”, let me explain better: if with Amazon Alexa you can now even listen to Amazon Music songs through Prime, Google’s choice will be a little more limited and just with a lot of advertising (applies to both screens and speakers).

However, given that many home automation applications are often pre-installed on today’s Android smartphones, it is (at least on the robot) relatively easy to configure.

Home automation by Amazon Alexa and Echo

Not very different from that of the competitor, the attached devices (speakers, screens, etc.) are quite similar, plus many Google-compatible devices are also compatible with Alexa.

Alexa, being presumably aimed at a younger audience, has a range of compatible devices much larger than that of the competitor.

As mentioned, with a prime subscription, the possibilities are different, moreover, many smart TVs are very compatible with Alexa.

Amazon home automation, essentially, is much better linked to the entertainment part than the competitor.

Regarding the configuration, however, it should be noted that barring a few small Amazon Android devices (like Fire tablets), Alexa and related devices will be just a tad more complicated to set up than Google’s.

Nothing prevents you from having both

Let it be clear that, if you decide to have both, you will have to use two applications on your phone (Home and Alexa), this must be done in special cases: for example, with the loudspeaker you feel comfortable with Google, but you don’t feel comfortable with the Amazon Alexa “screen” or vice versa, in short, you will have to evaluate your needs.

Is there a “third party” among these devices?

Indeed, even Apple has put a little of its own into the home automation field: the devices Homekits of the computer giant speak for themselves.

Unfortunately as per “tradition”, if you want to have 100% Apple home automation you will all have to have Apple devices (iPhone, Mac, iPad, etc.) which is difficult for many of us.

If desired, there would also be a “comfortable quarter”

Those who are proficient enough with technology and especially those who have the technical skills and specific knowledge, can try to create a do-it-yourself home automation from scratch, using Raspberry, Arduino and beautiful company.

However, it is something that requires considerable knowledge of information technology and electronics, obviously not exhaustive in this article.

In conclusion

There is no “better” or “worse”, but you will have to evaluate based on your technological knowledge, your economic availability and your needs in general, obviously informing yourself (on the internet and offline) by hearing more bells.