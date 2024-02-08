The British one of the great atMark Cavendish (Astana),portions of Colombia Tour which begins this Tuesday, pointed out that he always thinks about the Tour de France, in which next July he hopes to surpass the record of 34 stage wins that he shares with the legendary Belgian Eddy Merckx.

Cavendish, almost 39 years old, accepted the challenge of continuing in the peloton after announcing his retirement after abandoning the Tour in 2023.

(Nairo Quintana: hard slam on journalists in the Tour Colombia)(Alejandro Valverde confessed: did he fight with Nairo? The truth about their relationship)

He lets himself be loved

I always thought about the Tour, my entire career has been like that, but I also think about other events. As a sprinter you always mark your races and your victories. It is important to win and now I am in a good physical and mental state.

What motivates is always winning,” said the considered best sprinter in history. A veteran cyclist subject to the month of July, in which he will look for a stage victory that will stand out in the history of the Tour. His longevity allows him one last attempt .

“The truth is that I feel lucky with this longevity, but I couldn't give an explanation. I have been with several generations of cyclists, I have raced in front of them. I have adapted to the changes that have occurred. Alejandro Valverde It has been an example that you have to love the bicycle. That's all. “When you do what you love, everything is easier,” she said.

Photo: EFE and Instagram of Mark Cavendish

In the third stage of the Tour Colombia, the runner from the Isle of Man was the protagonist of a nice event. Since the day had steep slopes and that is not his specialty, he dedicated himself to enjoying the public.

A person handed him his cell phone and he, without shame, took a 'selfie', which unleashed madness.

(Pan American Games remain in controversy: Paraguay responds harshly to Colombia)