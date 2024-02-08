Koei Tecmo and Sony PlayStation have released a new video diary For Rise of the Roninwhich marks the beginning of the story of the whole work done by Team Ninja in the development of this new open world action RPG set at the end of the period of feudal Japan.

In this diary, the developers recount the construction of some of the settings that characterize the gaming experience in Rise of the Ronin, in particular the reconstruction of three main cities of the time: Yokohama, Edo and Kyoto.

We find ourselves at the beginning of the 19th century, during the aforementioned period Bakumatsuwhen Japan is forced to open up to the rest of the world after centuries of isolation, which entails a social and cultural, as well as political, upheaval.