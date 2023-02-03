In an interview with El País, the writer revealed that he will return to portray Peru in his new novel.

Mario Vargas Llosa will enter the French Academy, called the house of “the immortals”, on February 9, 2023. The writer, even, enters this institution, being the first writer to do so without having an original work in the French language. Between these days of preparation and being exposed to the spotlight, Vargas Llosa He has given two interviews to Spanish media. In one of them, he reveals that he has finished a new novel that returns him to writing about his first homeland, the Peru.

Between questions about his sentimental life, Vargas Llosa, to try to evade them, reveals what would be his new work. “I have finished a novel about Peruvian music, about the Peruvian waltz“, he declares for El País.

As is recalled, the writer visited Peru on 2022, to find settings for his new play. “His three of his children have traveled with my father to the scenes of the novel that he writes, set in Peru. At the time, we will turn it into a short documentary to show you how he investigates a novel and the use that his creative process makes of reality.”, wrote Álvaro Vargas Llosa, his son, on Twitter. Among the regions that the Peruvian Nobel Prize winner visited were Lambayeque and La Libertad.

What did Vargas Llosa say about “writing”?

In an interview with the newspaper El País, Vargas Llosa it also reveals what the act of writing has been like for him since he was young. “I suffered a lot writing and, at the same time, I wanted to improve. My style was very primitive. I needed to improve it. In the newspaper that was impossible, because the papers had to be delivered immediately. I have suffered a lot with style. And, furthermore, whenever I sat down to write, I said to myself: you have to suppress the adjectives. That is the important thing: that there are no adjectives”, revealed the writer.

According to his words, Varga Llosa always tried”that the characters go out, that they live on their own. It was very important that people did not obstruct language and that language was at the service of people who lived in a novel.. That was always my obsession. Not now, not now. But my obsession when writing the first novels was not to give language precedence over the activities of the characters.”