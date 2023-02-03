There are many games that have remained in the minds of users who prefer online games, among them we have Rocket League, Fall Guys, Fortnite, Apex Legends and some more. But one that has lied with the certain niche of him was Back 4 Blood, which apparently has already finished its cycle of new content according to its developers.

The team recently Turtle Rock confirmed that he will not release more new content for his cooperative shooter Back 4 Blood, and the reason behind all this is that they already want to focus their attention on their next video game. Something that stands out is that the game hasn’t been on the market that long either, specifically it was launched a couple of years ago.

This they mentioned:

We have traveled together on a fantastic adventure beyond the walls of Fort Hope. This phase of our war against the Ridden now comes to an end. Turtle Rock Studios is actually quite small for a studio that makes AAA games. We don’t have enough people to continue working on Back 4 Blood content while we develop another game, yes another game! Given this, it’s time we put our heads down, back up the lab, and get to work on the next big thing. This is not a good bye. While we may be a little calmer in the short term, we promise we’ll be back, bigger, bolder and better than ever!

Remember that Back 4 Blood Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Eurogamer

Editor’s note: It’s a very hasty step for the number of years the video game has been on the market, but if they already have the next step ready, it might be worth not adding more content to it.