Chihuahua.- In light of the increase in intentional homicides, the president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), Federico Baeza Mares, stated that authorities need to be familiar with strategies developed in other states where rates have been reduced, such as in the neighboring state of Coahuila.

This is after an ambush that occurred on Friday in the Nuevo Delicias ejido, El Sauz section, six members of ‘La Empresa’ were killed by members of the Sinaloa Cartel, while two other people managed to escape with gunshot wounds. With this murder, there are at least 29 victims in high-impact events in said town since 2022 to date.

The business leader stated that the confrontation reflects that criminal activity has skyrocketed and will continue to cause homicides.

Finally, he mentioned, there are disputes between criminal groups, which means that there are many illegal acts, “that is why they are fighting the plaza, the drug dealing and that is why so many people are dying,” he lamented.

He reiterated that Coahuila has become an example by managing to reduce high-impact homicides, which is why he considered it necessary to know the actions taken to achieve these results.

In the period from January to May, 43 intentional homicides were registered in Coahuila, which implied a reduction of 10.4% compared to the 48 registered in the same period of 2023, according to the analysis of Criminal Incidence issued by the Civic Council of the Institutions (CCI) of Laguna.

Meanwhile, it recorded a rate of 1.32 intentional homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, when the national figure was 8.31.