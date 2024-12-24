Mario Vaquerizo and Alaska are not going through their best moment in terms of health. If just two months ago Vaquerizo lost vision in one eye due to Purtscher retinopathy, a condition frequently associated with head trauma such as the one he suffered after a fall at a concert, Now it is the singer who faces a similar episode.

And a week ago, Alaska was diagnosed with a thrombus that has compromised vision in one of her ocular organs. As explained this Monday in AfternoonARto whom he came wearing a patch, the problem lies in “the central vein of the affected retina”, which has caused “an edema in the area of ​​the macula, which is the center.” In his own words: “So I don’t see anything“.

The collaborator has recognized that stress could have contributed to this situationreferencing her husband’s busy work life and recent setbacks. “Taking into account what this man (Mario Vaquerizo) has gone through and that we are in a time of great work stress, well who knows…”, he pointed out.

For his part, Vaquerizo, providing a touch of humor, has reflected on the dynamics of their relationship. “I apologize, honey, I really do. Let’s see, Alaska is very controlling… I don’t want this to be ‘married’, but it is like that and she knows it! I see her always very overwhelmed by wanting to do everything and not It may be. She looks overwhelmed in the end,” he commented. In addition, has stressed the importance of finding calm in the midst of chaos: “A little peace of mind would be good for us (…) Family also gives you peace of mind.”

Besides, Alaska has also joked about how this change has altered her routine: “At home I don’t know who is going to split the onion (…) What peace of mind just having to put on makeup on one eye because you don’t have to look for symmetry!”

Despite the difficulties, The talk show host has been optimistic about her recoveryalthough aware that it will be a long process: “It’s not going to heal overnight. It will be something slow. It doesn’t seem like there is any irreversible damage, but things about the retina, the cornea… are things that go slowly “.