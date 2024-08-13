As the winner of the Champions League Real Madridalready with the French Kylian Mbappé in its ranks ready to start a new era, will try to achieve it at the National Stadium in Warsaw against Atalanta Bergamo, winner of the Europa Leaguethe sixth continental Super Cup in its history.

According to the criteria of

The white team, which currently leads the list of titles with five together with Barcelona and Milanthus has the opportunity to make history in the competition, something that its players also aspire to. Dani Carvajal and Luka Modric and coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final. Photo:EFE Share

Real Madrid, making history again

The former would become ‘five-time champions’ as players and the latter, who already won the short tournament, could be crowned as the only one with five titles as a coach.

To do so, they will have to win a match in which they are the favourites, despite which they want to avoid relaxation, aware that they will face a very dangerous rival who already surprised last season. Bayer Leverkusen German in the final of the Europa League, causing him his only defeat of the season.

He real Madrid He faces the match after a preseason that he has developed between the capital of Spain and the United Statess, where he achieved a victory against Chelsea and suffered two defeats against Milan and Barcelona. Kylian Mbappé, one of the great attractions ahead of this event, was not present in any of those matches.

London (United Kingdom), 01/06/2024.- Nacho (C) of Madrid lifts the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League final match of Borussia Dortmund against Real Madrid, in London, Britain, 01 June 2024. (Champions League , Russia, United Kingdom, London) EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN Photo:EFE Share

Mbappé, the attacking card

The French striker, who has finally arrived at the club after several years of interest from them, faces what could be his first appearance with the Madrid team. Joined somewhat later than his other teammates, having played in the European Championship with France, it remains to be seen how he adapts to his teammates’ game. In principle, he is expected to start, forming in attack alongside the Brazilians. Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.

There are more doubts in the midfield. With the English Jude Bellingham As a regular in the starting eleven, moving back his position from his first season, it remains to be seen who will be his two companions in the area. The Uruguayan Fede Valverde and the Croatian Luka Modric on the one hand and the French Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni On the other hand, they fight for those positions.

As for the rearguard, the Belgian Thibaut Courtois He will occupy the goal and in front of him, as defenders, will be Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rüdiger, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy.

Mbappé with Real Madrid Photo:EFE Share

Atalanta, out to surprise the king of Europe

For his part, the Atalantahaving won their first European title last season, come into the match as a ‘Cinderella’, not the favourite, not the centre of attention. But this time, unlike what happened in May against the Spanish team, Xabi Alonso, He also does so in a complicated situation, navigating a sea of ​​doubts.

Because it is 3 consecutive games, the 3 that he has played as preparation, that he has accumulated without winning: against AZ Alkmaar (2-2), Parma (4-1) and St. Pauli (3-0). The success of last season, with the certification of the return to the Champions League after 3 years without playing it, the final of the Italian Cup, the fourth place in the table of Serie A and the Europa League title, has given way to a summer crisis that has become more pronounced with each passing day.

The injuries of the Italians Giorgio Scalvini and Gianluca Scamacca, The two defenders, who are both suffering from a torn cruciate ligament, have left the ‘Dea’ without two of their greatest players. The rebellion of Dutchman Teun Koopmeiners, who refuses to train and play until his transfer to ‘Juve’ is finalised, has left the midfield without a great brain, without one of the main culprits of the team’s success.

Lookman, Atalanta star. Photo:AFP Share

With his already classic system of 3 central defenders, 2 wing-backs, 2 pure midfielders and 3 very mobile attackers, Gasperini He has managed to find the key to unleash lethal attacks without losing order and reinforcing the defense, polishing his usual man-to-man pressure all over the field, with which he has made it difficult for his rivals to get the ball out. He will now have to deal with his compatriot Carlo Ancelotti, in the duel of Italians on the benches.

The Belgian attacking midfielder will have to take a step forward in this regard given the complex situation in the dressing room. Charles De Ketelaerewho already contributed greatly to the good performance of the Bergamo team at the end of last season. And he will have to be at the great level that the Nigerian striker Ademola Lookman showed in the May final, who scored the 3 goals in the match and who will be responsible for the goal.

The Argentine nationalized Italian will also have minutes Matthew Reteguiwho Atalanta signed after Scamacca’s long-term injury was confirmed. And his compatriot Nicolo Zaniolo, formerly of Roma, Galatasaray and Aston Villa, will be a doubt until the last minute after having missed the last friendly of the preseason.

Atalanta, European champion. Photo:EFE Share

With the rest of the squad available, including Dutchman Marten De Roon, the captain, who missed the most important match in the club’s history due to injury after 7 years wearing the shirt, he aims to regain his place in the midfield and displace the Croatian. Mario Pasalic to the bench. Up front, alongside Lookman and De Ketelaere, Retegui and the Malian will fight for the position El Bilal Touré, ex-Almeria player.

As for the precedents between both teams, there are two to date, those corresponding to the round of 16 of the Champions League of the 2020-2021 season. Real Madrid won both games, 0-1 in the first leg and 3-1 in the return leg. The seven head-to-head matches between the two coaches are more balanced, with three wins for Ancelotti, two for Gasperini and two draws.

Atalanta, Europa League finalist. Photo:AFP Share

The European Super Cup final will be played this Wednesday at the National Stadium in Warsaw. The ball will start rolling at 2 p.m. Colombian time, and the action of Real Madrid vs. Atalanta will be seen live on ESPN and Disney+ TV.

Possible formations

Real Madrid: Courtois Carvajal, Rüdiger, Militao, Mendy; Tchoaméni, Fede Valverde, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr. and Mbappé.

Atalanta: Musso; Tolói, Djimsiti, Hien; Zappacosta, Éderson, De Roon, Ruggeri; From Ketelaere, Retegui or El Bilal Touré; Lookman.

SPORTS

With EFE.