This year neither

It is the most repeated phrase and the most reiterated thought the day after the Christmas lottery by the only true silent majority in this country: those who have not even received a refund. Although the disappointment doesn’t last long and he immediately drowns in the Christmas Eve cava, well, not winning the lottery must be the only shame if he doesn’t know how to swim. This year there was a lot of hope in the voices of the children of San Ildefonso because never before have so many played as convinced as they were that it was the big one.

They have bought tenths as if they were candy from the Judiciary. In the Supreme Court they have already spent several times in advance the prize of collecting the head of the State Attorney General. That thing about following the evidence is the job of CSI Las Vegas and this Gil Grissom. Here, in Spain, in judicial investigations, we are more hunky-dory.