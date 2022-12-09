Mario Simón is not fully satisfied with the point achieved in Cornellá: «We wanted to play our football and take advantage of the rival’s weak points. The match began with a lot of control on our part and then Cornellá matched us. We knew it was not going to be easy; it’s hard to add. The game has been even, but in the last ten minutes we have had clear chances”, acknowledges the coach from La Mancha.

Murcia has kept a clean sheet in six of the last eight league games: «That speaks well of the team, the pressure we put on is started by those at the top with significant wear and tear. Those behind are solid and that makes them generate little for us, “says Simón, who also acknowledges that” with the changes the party was activated, the people who have entered have given us air. There were situations in the first part in which we should have run more and chosen a little better in the final meters.

Simón opted for a Joao Costa under the sticks who «was working very well, he deserved this opportunity. With this game he comes out stronger. He must know that he is important in this group; he has made a very good save ». Aguza also played after several weeks in the dry dock: “He has been at a good level after several weeks without playing. This generates competition in the group”, insists the Grana coach.