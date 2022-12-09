Neurotechnology company Neuralink, owned by South African billionaire Elon Musk, who owns Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter, is under investigation by the US government for alleged mistreatment of animals after employees complained they were being pressured to speed up experiments and, with that, they caused unnecessary suffering and death to the guinea pigs. This information is contained in documents obtained by the German news agency Reuters.

Last Wednesday, the 30th, Neuralink announced that it is ready to, in six months, implant a chip in the brain of humans. The idea is to help paralyzed people walk again and cure other neurological diseases.

+ Elon Musk expects Neuralink brain chip to start human trials in 6 months

The investigation against the company was opened in recent months by the Office of the Inspector General of the US Department of Agriculture at the request of a federal prosecutor, according to two sources interviewed by the agency. The lawsuit, according to one of the sources, focuses on violations of the Animal Welfare Act, which regulates how researchers must treat test subjects.

According to a Reuters analysis of dozens of Neuralink documents and interviews with more than 20 current and former employees, many failed experiments had to be repeated, increasing the number of animals tested and killed. Elon Musk and other company executives did not respond to questions from the German agency.

US law does not specify how many animals companies can use for research, and as a result, they end up allowing scientists to determine when and how to use test subjects. Neuralink had its facilities pass all inspections made by the Department of Agriculture.

The problem, as Reuters shows, is that the neurotechnology company has already killed about 1,500 animals, including more than 280 sheep, pigs and monkeys, as part of the tests that have been carried out since 2018. number is a rough estimate because the company does not keep accurate records of the number of test subjects tested and killed. Neuralink also conducted research with rats and mice.

Of course, although significant, the number of animal deaths does not necessarily indicate that Elon Musk’s company would be violating regulations or scientific research standards. Many companies experiment on guinea pigs to create products aimed at human health and well-being, facing financial pressure to launch them on the market as soon as possible. Usually, after the tests are finished, the animals are killed so that they can be examined and help in other research.

Too many guinea pig deaths

Current and laid-off Neuralink officials say the number of test subject deaths is higher than necessary due to pressure from Musk for the tests to be fast-tracked. Through company documents and interviews, Reuters identified four experiments involving 86 pigs and two monkeys that were harmed by human error. As a result, the experiments had to be repeated, leading to the death of more animals. Three people heard by the agency attributed the errors to the lack of preparation of the team working in a “high pressure” environment.

Earlier this year, the South African billionaire sent employees a story that talked about Swiss researchers who developed an electrical implant that helped a paralyzed man walk again. “We can allow people to use their hands and get back to walking in everyday life!”, wrote Elon Musk, quoted by Reuters, at 6:37 am on February 8 this year. Ten minutes later, he sends another message: “Actually, we’re just not working fast enough. This is driving me crazy!”

The businessman would have said, on several occasions over the years, that employees should imagine that they had a bomb attached to their heads, as a way of motivating them to act hastily.

Five Neuralink employees linked to animal experiments told Reuters they favored a more traditional approach, in which researchers test subjects one element at a time and draw relevant conclusions before moving on to new experiments. But, according to them, the company demands quick and consecutive tests, without having time to correct problems detected in previous experiments. There is not even space to draw complete conclusions. The result: more animals end up being used and killed, in part because this approach leads to repeated testing.

The US Food and Drug Administration is responsible for reviewing the company’s applications for approval of the medical device and human trials. The company’s treatment of animals during research, however, is regulated by the Department of Agriculture based on the Animal Welfare Act.