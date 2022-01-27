2021 was a great year for car owners. switchsince the hybrid console of the big n it certainly received many exclusive games for all types of gamers. From solo adventures like Metroid Dreadto cooperative adventures in Mario Party Superstarsthe catalog of this platform definitely grew and the sales reflect it.

As is usual, Famitsu has presented the software sales table in Japanthus revealing that Mario Party Superstars and the remakes of Pokémon Diamond & Pearl They continue to dominate the Japanese country. Without further ado, here we leave you with the complete table:

one. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars – 20,340 (814,023)

two. [NSW] Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – 13,696 (2,468,151)

3. [NSW] Super Smash Bros Ultimate – 13,347 (4,726,811)

Four. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 13,340 (4,387,139)

5. [NSW] Minecraft – 9,892 (2,485,415)

6. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 9,257 (7,158,271)

7. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 7,668 (3,052,106)

8. [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain – 6,994 (230,422)

9. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 6,948 (2,577,427)

10. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 5,301 (911,313)

On the other hand, Famitsu also released hardware sales and the results are as follows:

1. Switch Model OLED – 36,534 (1,030,341)

2.Switch – 27,609 (17,894,965)

3.Switch Lite – 13,076 (4,515,554)

4.PlayStation 5 – 15,729 (1,106,719)

5. PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,128 (207,280)

6. Xbox Series X – 1,620 (75,885)

7. Xbox Series S – 1,007 (58,453)

8. New 2DS LL (includes 2DS) – 325 (1,181,039)

9. PlayStation 4 – 14 (7,819,291)

For this year, Nintendo also has several major releases, starting with Pokémon Legends: Arceuswhich will be making its debut this Friday January 28.

Publisher’s note: At this point, it will be difficult for Sony and Microsoft to compete against Nintendo, at least in Japan. The shortage of PS5 and Series X doesn’t help either, and while the Switch also suffered from some shortage issues, they were never as severe as the other consoles.

Via: Famitsu