Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko signed a roadmap for regulating cryptocurrency transactions. About it informs RBC.

The source of the publication indicated that the document proposes to finalize the provisions of the regulatory and restrictive regime for the activities of virtual asset service providers, determine the status of market participants, the procedure for their activities, and also select a supervisory authority. The plan is calculated until the end of 2022.

The participants of the working group agreed that the infrastructure of the crypto market contains advantages and certain risks, and a complete ban on cryptocurrencies is impossible. Instead, the concept of a regulatory-restrictive regime should be implemented.

On January 20, the Central Bank made a tough report on restrictions for cryptocurrencies in Russia, in particular, by proposing to ban mining. After the publication of the document, it turned out that the State Duma and the government did not support the position of the regulator. On January 26, Putin asked the regulator and the Cabinet of Ministers to come to a consensus on the sector.

Later, the Ministry of Finance proposed to carry out all crypto-operations through Russian banks, identify the participants in the transaction, and also divide customers into qualified and unqualified investors.