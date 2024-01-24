'This is war' made its long-awaited return to the screen America TV with a new summer season that captured the attention of its many followers. Expectations were at their peak with the exciting signings and the addition of new driver, Cristian Rivero. However, the one who stole the show was Mario Irivarren, because of his heartfelt words about Onelia Molina. What did he say? Find out in the following note.

What did Mario Irivarren say about Onelia Molina?

In a moving revelation during the premiere of the new season of 'This is war', Mario Irivarren He opened his heart and shared details about his romance with Onelia Molina. The former reality boy, visibly excited, revealed that they have been in a relationship for approximately ten months and that they are enjoying a period of fulfillment in their lives.

“We are fine, great. I think that after many years I have found a peace, a tranquility that I needed in my life. I see it and feel it reflected in everything that happens to me, in me, in my attitudes, in my life, with “my family, friends. I'm probably in the best stage of my life in recent years and I'm happy with that,” He confessed and generated surprise among the spectators.

Mario Irivarren and Onelia join the list of couples that have emerged in the Peruvian entertainment world and who began their romance within this competition program.

How and where to see 'This is war' 2024?

Remember that you can watch the program LIVEthrough the América TV Go application on your mobile device, or enter the website of America Television. It should be noted that you will also be able to enjoy the show on channel 4.

What happened between Guty Carrera and Onelia Molina?

It was rumored that Guty Carrera and Onelia Molina would have had a romantic relationshipafter a photo of the EEG member sitting on 'Potro's' legs was leaked. The actor denied having an affair with her and he claimed to have met Molina in a marriage, where they were quite close.

“The anniversary of a production company was celebrated. The guests were Onelia Molina and Guty Carrera. (…) There are several people who say that they had met in 2017, when Onelia, apparently, did work at that production company,” said influencer Ric La Torre, and stated: “The thing is that this weekend They caught them having the most beautiful conversation in this nightclub, but, well, let's not think badly (…). For me they are just friends.”

What did Mario Irivarren say about his ex-partner's romance?

Mario Irivarren broke his silence about what he felt when he found out about Alondra García's romance with Paolo Guerrero, one of the most famous in Peruvian entertainment.

“I broke my foot and, to top it all off, at that time I was with Alondra, and she broke up with me,” he said in the interview. He clarified how the events happened and ruled out that the businesswoman was unfaithful with the soccer player. “She broke up with me the first week of November and then, in December, when she didn't even talk to me, she was with Paolo,” she said.