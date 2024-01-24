You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Superleague memes.
Superleague memes.
Social networks explode with the victory of the blue team.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
Millionaires celebrates winning the Super League title, after beating Junior in the final in Bogotá.
The blue team managed to overcome the 1-0 they suffered in Barranquilla, turning the series 2-0 with goals from Santiago Giordana and Leo Castro.
With the result, social networks exploded with a shower of memes. Lots of humor from the blue fans who are celebrating.
The memes
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Millonarios #beat #Junior #Super #League #rain #memes
Leave a Reply