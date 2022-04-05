Indignant! Just like many characters from the show business, mario irivarren He was also annoyed by the curfew imposed on April 5 by Pedro Castillo due to the crisis and the chaos that has been unleashed in the country. Through his social networks, the model showed his rejection of social immobilization.

This measure has affected many workers, who have had to suspend their activities, as well as schoolchildren, who have not been able to attend their face-to-face classes due to the order announced on the night of April 4 by the president in order to put a halt to the demonstrations.

Mario Irivarren speaks on social networks

In his Instagram stories, Mario Irivarren criticized the curfew because he considers it to be a measure that only affects the country’s economy.

“Absurd measures that do not bring any solution and only serve to continue hitting the economy of Peruvians and businesses that struggle to get ahead,” wrote.

Post by Mario Irivarren

