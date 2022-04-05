San Ignacio, Sinaloa.- The Ixpalino committee and the social and cultural foundation of this town invite the population to enjoy their religious and social sports cultural program.

To kick off these holidays on Thursday the fourteenth, there will be a children’s cycling race and a preschool and primary category.

That same day will be held at 11:00 hours will be the presentation of the book “In the eyes of Ines”and there will be a workshop on “A Clean Town”with the teacher Georgina Martínez.

On Friday the fifteenth at 10:00 in the morning, the traditional way of the cross will take place, at 3:00 p.m., adoration of the Holy Cross and at 9:00 p.m., the March of Silence will take place.

For Saturday at 07:00 in the morning there will be hiking activities to the Cerro de la Cruz, at 11:00 the primary category encostalados contest, at 18:00 the regional dance will be presented with the Sinaloense folk project of the teacher Carlos Ibarra.

That same day at 9:00 p.m., there will be social gathering in the square of the place with the presentation of the Grupo Versatil Mendozino Band where those present can have fun and have a pleasant time.

Members of the committee and the foundation of that town are grateful for the work of all the members and of the united inhabitants of the town, as well as the ranchers and farmers San Esteban and Dos Hermanos, properties of former mayor Iván Ernesto Báez Martínez for their support for the realization of this event.

In this peaceful town you can see some of its attractions such as the Cerro de la Cruz, from there you can see the town and part of the Piaxtla River, La Cruz, which is located there and where hiking will take place, was placed in 1984 at the request of Guillermo Vega, to honor his mother named Cruz and how he pays a bill now this place is very visited.

Its church, dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, was built in 1920. The patron saint from 1635 was Saint John the Baptist, but in 1947 two images were donated, one of the Sacred Heart and the other of the Virgin Mary, and since then the name has been forgotten. original, but its inhabitants continue to celebrate San Juan.