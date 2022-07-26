Mexico.- After Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard’s operators accused the use of resources from other candidates to the presidential candidacy, the leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, demanded that they present evidenceso as not to be irresponsible in their statements.

“I offer them dialogue and communication, because we all have to be responsible in this process, not make easy statements that are counterproductive against our movement“, said.

“We must all take responsibilitywith great maturity, of unity, and if there are concerns, I tell him that I am at his service, but I also ask that we take responsibility, because it is a historical process, and an irresponsible statement cannot win us”.

Just yesterday, a group of senators, deputies and local leaders denounced that “other applicants” use public resources for promotion personalized, which they already had documented and were going to deliver it to the national leadership.

Delgado assured that he does not see the use of public resources, but if those who accuse them have evidence, they must present it to the competent authority, since, he clarified, it is already classified as a crime.

“I call you to dialogue and responsibility, I do not see the use of public resources, but if they have evidence, they should present it to us or present them to the corresponding authority, because it is a crime,” he added.

However, he clarified that it is not worth dividing or confronting or playing the victim.

“Because people are going to see it, and the people who confront it, who experience it expressing their disagreement or becoming a victim, people are seeing it,” he added.

“Everyone has to take responsibility, and I see a lot of maturity in the leadership, we know that they are very aware of what is at stake, and we know that everyone is going to be up to the task so that our movement continues in unity and we move forward.”

Faced with the demand of the Ebrard team for the need for an agreement to set clear rules, Delgado agreed that there should be an agreement, and it should be made in the National Congress in September.

“An agreement could be configured that everyone was willing to respect and that could be discussed within the framework of the National Congress to give certainty, certainty and tranquility that the dispute is not between us, and that finally the people are going to evaluate everything” , he added.

What promotion?

The Secretary of the Interior, Adam Augusto Lopez; the Head of Government, claudia sheinbaum; Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Senator Ricardo Monreal last week they intensified their promotion in various states, even on non-working days.

However, Delgado insisted that the so-called corcholatas, whom he no longer called that, but rather “visible leaders,” do their job, since they are field officials, not desk officials.

Although some of these events were organized by former gubernatorial candidates or elected governors or candidates’ operators, and some events were not even about issues related to their positions, the Morenoite leader argued that they are doing their job.

“The most visible profiles are always regional officials, not desk officials, so there should be no confusion between the work they do, which is their obligation as officials, and the political activity they may have,” he argued.

“I have not reported any political act of promotion carried out during the week by any of the high profiles or the most visible of this transformation, they are respectful of the law and responsible. They are no longer locked in their offices, but they are, as the President, in constant rapprochement with the people”.