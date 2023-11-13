Tens of thousands demonstrated against anti-Semitism in France. Among them was Marine Le Pen – relegated to the back of the train, but still the center of attention.

With François Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy, two former presidents are marching in the front row against anti-Semitism in Paris. Image: AFP

Dhe demonstrations against anti-Semitism on Sunday mobilized 182,000 participants in France. What was really noticed, however, was one participation and two absences, some of which have historical value because the marches had a cross-party character due to the fact that they took place – a call from Yaël Braun-Pivet, President of the National Assembly, and Gérard Larcher, President of the Senate.

President Emmanuel Macron did not take part, an absence that was doubly noticeable since two former presidents, François Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy, were there. The current president supported the march but didn’t want to get involved in the political fray – he may have wasted an opportunity. Also absent was the left-wing populist Jean-Luc Mélenchon, whose absence can be explained by opportunistic anti-Semitism: Mélenchon is courting the votes of Muslim immigrants in the suburbs.