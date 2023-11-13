Ice hockey | More information about the death of Roman Čechmánek

According to Czech newspapers, Čechmán also discovered this by his own son.

The Czech Republic a hockey legend Roman Čechmán too additional information has been received about the death. The Czech Ice Hockey Federation announced the death of Čechmánek, 52, on Sunday.

Czech newspapers Expres and Blesk are now telling more about the death of the former goalkeeper.

According to newspaper reports, Čechmánek was found dead in the small town of Všeminá near Zlin in the southeastern part of the Czech Republic.

Čechmánek was the coach of the Uherské Hradiště team. According to Blesk, he had recorded his upcoming meetings in his diary. The cause of death is still unclear.

“Roman had problems with his hand, he got stitches in it. We talked about hockey on Saturday and he said he was sick. He was supposed to go with his children to Kopřivnice on Sunday, but he did not respond to messages. His son Roman found him. My condolences to the family”, the president of Hradiště Miroslav Stavjaňa commented to Bleski.

In his career, Čechmánek won the Olympic gold, the world championship three times and the Czech championship five times.