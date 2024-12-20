Marinara clams recipe and how to incorporate them into the Christmas menu

If you like the taste of the sea and you never say no to good seafood, you are in luck because we are going to tell you how to make exquisite seafood clams with its most traditional recipe. We also give you some tricks to enjoy this dish in different ways during this Christmas.

Pumpkin pie: an affordable and original recipe to surprise with a Christmas dessert

There are more than 150 different species of these mollusks, of which we can find up to thirty in Spanish waters, and there are four varieties that are most commercialized and that reach our tables:

The fine clam (Ruditapes decussatus) has a thin shell and is the smallest of all those that we can find in the market or fishmonger, between 2 and 4 cm. With an exquisite flavor, it can be collected in the Atlantic and Spanish coasts. It is very tasty grilled, in rice dishes or marinated. They stand out for their meat, which is very tender.

The slug (Venerupis pullastra) has a more elongated shape and has grooves and grooves on its shell. Its meat is also very tender, like the thin one, and has an intense sea flavor. In addition to rice, it is very delicious in stews.

The japonica (Ruditapes philippinarum) we can find it in some areas of the Galician coast. It has a smoother shell and is between 3 and 5 centimeters in size. It has a milder flavor and usually integrates well into ceviche recipes or seafood soups.

The blonde clamSpisula solida) is what we know as coquina. We can distinguish it by its shell, which is completely smooth, and its color, whitish but with violet tones and reflections. They are small, about 3 or 4 cm, and have very tasty meat with a mild flavor. It is spectacular in rice dishes and stews, but also marinated or grilled.

One of the most appreciated in Spain is the fine Carril clam, which comes from the Ría de Arousa (Galicia), which along 30 kilometers contains some of the best clams in the world. The best season to consume clams is from September to March, so if you get the craving, you will surely find them in quantity at your trusted fishmonger this Christmas.

How to clean clams well

The first thing we have to do when we get home is clean the clams well. Although they usually come quite clean, it is impossible to avoid leaving traces of sand inside. To finish expelling it, what we are going to do is place them in a large bowl with cold water and a good spoonful of salt. At the same time, we will discard those that we see are broken or completely open, which may indicate that they are not suitable for consumption.

We will let them soak for at least a couple of hours. During that time they will expel both the sand and the impurities that have remained inside. If it is very hot, it is better that the process be carried out inside the refrigerator.

After that time, we are going to gently remove them with our hands from the bowl to prevent the dirt that they have been purged from moving too much and we are going to deposit them in a strainer. We wash them again under cold water and we have them ready.

A traditional sailor

Making good clams a la marinara is very quick and simple. And they always turn out spectacular. They are a perfect tapa at any time of the year, also at Christmas. They are light, very entertaining and exquisite. It is a recipe for dipping bread in the sauce, very tasty.

For 4 people we will need a little more than half a kilo of clams, half an onion, a clove of garlic, a chilli (optional, but highly recommended), two tablespoons of flour with or without gluten (about 20 grams), a little less than a tablespoon of sweet paprika, another tablespoon of fried tomato (preferably homemade style) and 100 ml of wine, preferably from Sherry. Plus a pinch of parsley, bay leaf and extra virgin olive oil.

With the clams very clean, we are going to steam them. You need a saucepan with a glass of water, salt and a bay leaf. You place them in a steam cooking utensil or, failing that, in a strainer. When they have opened, we remove them.

Meanwhile, we are going to make the sauce with the onion, garlic and chilli, all finely chopped. When we have it cooked we are going to add the paprika and flour and when a kind of paste has formed, we pour the wine and stir well. When the alcohol has evaporated, we also add the tomato sauce and the water that we have reserved from when we opened the clams.

When the sauce has reached the desired consistency, add the already opened clams and stir well to integrate all the flavors.





A Christmas recipe

Although the truth is that some clams marinara can shine on their own on any table, there are several recipes in which they look great as co-stars. If you have never tried it, pasta (noodles or spaghetti) with clams marinara style is delicious.

And, of course, they are a perfect accompaniment to a hake or monkfish stew with seafood-style clams and shrimp. A warm dish, which can be very good now at Christmas as an alternative to other heavier recipes

For 4 people we will need 600 grams of hake (preferably in loins) or some other fish such as monkfish, 250 grams of clams (which we can prepare with the previous recipe), 16 prawns, 150 ml of wine, an onion, a couple of cloves of garlic, a spoonful of flour, salt, bay leaf and extra virgin olive oil.

Let’s peel the prawns. We are also going to reserve the shells and heads, which we will brown in a frying pan with a splash of oil. When they have changed color, we pour a glass of water and let everything boil for at least 5 minutes.

Five easy and light appetizers that you can make in the air fryer or oven for Christmas meals



In a low saucepan, sauté the onion with the garlic, and when they have browned, add the flour, toast it a little and then add the wine and the broth that we have taken from the prawns. Once the alcohol has evaporated, we add the previously salted hake or monkfish loins, and all that remains is to add the prawns and clams, which cook in about 3 or 4 minutes, plate up and enjoy this healthy and delicious Christmas recipe.