At the beginning of September he returned to Telecinco the 19th edition of the most legendary reality show on television after seven years of absence. And he did so with the aspiration of returning its essence, that of the anonymous. 105 days after the beginning of live life in the house of Guadalix de la Sierra, ‘Big Brother’ crowned its new winner. Juan won the duel against Oscar Landa; yes, proclaiming themselves for revenge more than for their own merits.

After the consecutive expulsions of Daniela and MacAt the gates of the final, the ‘fresis’ team completely disappeared from the famous house, leaving their fans without a favorite.

But despite everything, to prevent the victory of the blue team and snatch a briefcase that seemed destined to Oscar Landa, They focused their votes on Lanzarote, a contestant who has barely gotten wet, has gone completely unnoticed and will only be remembered for his dances. In fact, a few days before, the very spectators who gave him the victory in revenge declared him guilty of being a ‘piece of furniture’ at the famous gala of the trials of the finalists.

And this was confirmed again during the final, a night in which everything once again revolved around the ‘Ruscar’, Oscar and his great ‘partner’ Ruvens, two participants who have taken the contest on their backs, for better and for worse. Two overwhelming figures who have been able to shine both individually and as an alliance and forming the most iconic and inseparable duo of the edition.









Juan’s mother pounces on Óscar’s sister

Before the audience’s decision was known, the finalists turned off the lights in the house. Although Guadalix will remain closed for a short time, since on January 2 it will reopen to receive the inhabitants of ‘Big Brother Duo’, among them, the signing of Maica. Precisely the excessive hype surrounding the new edition of the contest overshadowed an already lackluster gala due to the intolerable behavior of the mother of Juan, which had to be stopped by Jorge Javier Vazquez when pounced on the sister of Oscar. Furthermore, for the first time in the history of anonymous ‘Big Brother’, the winner was not announced in the house, but on the set.

Once there, the candidates for the check were reunited with their families and former colleagues and faced interviews where they reviewed the most notable moments of their time on the reality television competition.

With 21% of public support, Ruvens was proclaimed third finalist, leaving the final duel between Oscar and Juan. A bronze medal that tasted like victory to the man from La Mancha after going from being the most hated contestant to returning in the repechage and managing to expel Maica.

By obtaining just over half the votes in his favor, the man from Lanzarote took the victory and a prize of 150,000 euros, that is, half. It should be remembered that he was expelled by the hearing and returned home thanks to the fact that his partner Adrián caught him after paying that amount of the check. He already said it Ruvens. “This will not be the ‘GH’ of Juaneven if I win it.