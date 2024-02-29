Bad weather doesn't give up on Italy and especially on Veneto where, even today Friday 1 March, there is still red alert for the weather conditions, with rain being the protagonist despite the progressive improvement announced. Situation to be monitored also in Emilia Romagna, with portions of the region characterized by the orange alert.

Veneto, the weather picture and the red alert

For days the Veneto has been living with a complicated weather picture. The rain created inconvenience and 'swelled' the rivers especially in the Vicenza area. The Region's decentralized civil protection functional center has issued a criticality warning, valid until 8pm today.

The bad weather conditions eased yesterday. On the first day of March, however, a phase of moderately disturbed weather is expected with widespread and at times moderate rainfall. The snow should fall starting from 1600/1800 meters above sea level, but during the day it could also fall at 1200/1400 meters.

Based on the forecasts, the red alert for hydrogeological criticality in the Lower Brenta – Bacchiglione basin is confirmed, in particular in the lower Padua area, where the secondary network of waterways is suffering due to the heavy rainfall of recent days. The hydraulic criticality is orange. In the Alto Brenta-Bacchiglione-Alpone basin the hydraulic alert has dropped to orange, the hydrogeological alert has dropped to yellow.

Emilia Romagna, situation under control

In Emilia Romagna, constant monitoring of the rivers continues while a new alert, orange and yellow (for possible hydraulic and hydrogeological criticalities), has been admitted by the regional Agency for Territorial Security and Civil Protection and Arpae.

“The situation is confirmed to be under control – reiterated Irene Priolo, vice president with responsibility for Civil Protection -, there are no particularly significant problems highlighted either on the waterways or in the Apennines which are not causing population isolation”.

The rain expected during the day could lead to increases in the levels of watercourses in the central-western sector and could trigger landslides and runoff along the slopes in the central-western mountain and hilly areas. In the Ferrara plain, attention is paid to the secondary network of waterways.

Yellow alert in Milan

In Lombardy, the yellow alert that will be triggered in Milan stands out. The announcement was issued by the Natural Risk Monitoring Center of the Lombardy Region. The Municipal Operations Center (Coc) of the Civil Protection will be active to monitor the hydrometric levels of the Seveso and Lambro rivers and to coordinate any interventions in the city.

Tuscany and Lazio in yellow

Yellow alert also in Tuscany. “Yellow alert issued for hydrogeological risk in the Bisenzio and Ombrone Pistoiese areas, Reno Valley, Mugello, southern Tuscany and the Archipelago for the whole day” on March 1st. Scattered rainfall is expected, including showers or isolated thunderstorms, more likely and widespread in the second part of the day, particularly on the coastal strip”, announced the president of Tuscany, Eugenio Giani.

The regional civil protection agency of Lazio issued a yellow alert from the early hours of today and for the next 12 to 18 hours. Scattered rainfall is expected in Lazio, including showers or brief thunderstorms, especially in the southern areas.