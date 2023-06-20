Prosperity and security, economic interests and value politics: Germany’s first national security strategy promises too much. About window dressing and other mistakes – a guest contribution.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP), Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) at the presentation of the security strategy on June 14 in Berlin Image: dpa

DGermany has taken the plunge and developed a national security strategy – a process already routine for other G7 countries such as the US, UK, France and even Japan and Canada.

National security strategies are among government’s most complex endeavors: the highest form of statecraft. At its core, it is about thinking through in detail how a state can most efficiently use all the tools at its disposal – military, economic, diplomatic, technological, cultural – to ensure the security of its people.