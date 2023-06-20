The offers from Amazon Italy allow us to buy a Crucial P3 1TB SSD for PC. Please note that it is not compatible with PS5. The reported discount – available for a few days – is €12.09 compared to the median price, or 20%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price for this product it is 59.99€. The current price is the lowest ever offered on the platform and has been available for a few days. We don’t know when the price will recover. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

L’Crucial P3 SSDs, as already mentioned, is not compatible with the PlayStation 5 console, based on the official specifications indicated by Sony. This 1TB model offers speeds up to 3,500MB/s. Measures ‎8 x 0.23 x 2.21 cm. It is a NVMe (PCIe Gen3 x4).