Thursday, May 18, 2023, 10:30 a.m.



The Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Employment, Víctor Marín, visited the Cervantes school yesterday to check the state of the classroom that will accommodate 2- and 3-year-old children from the next academic year. The budgets contemplate an investment of more than 1.2 million euros in infrastructure and operation of educational centers in the town, with works such as the covering of the sports court of Ceip La Santa Cruz, the construction of a ramp at the San Francisco school and the rehabilitation of the Basilio Sáez toilets.