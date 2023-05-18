Daniele Mondello continues to make his cry heard through social networks, asking people to share his words, which continue to be ignored by the prosecution and television programs.

Viviana Parisi’s husband and father of little Gioele Mondello, asked the reopening of investigations. She has stated that she will never give up until the truth is reached. His wife and son’s case was dismissed as a murder-suicide based on several assumptions and despite the fact that the cause of the child’s death is not never been identified.

A few hours ago, he posted a new video on his Facebook profile, revealing that he had presented, through his lawyer, aapplication for the release of the clothes worn by Viviana and Gioele. However, it was an instance rejected by the magistrate of the Court of Patti.

De facto denying the possibility for the new coroner appointed by the family to take action in the execution of scientific investigations, which have never been carried out by the consultants of the Prosecutor’s Office until now. By doing away with the potential reopening of the investigation following new or unexamined facts at the time of the events. JUSTICE & TRUTH FOR VIVIANA & GIOELE.

In the video, Daniele Mondello begged his followers to share the video, telling them that they are now his only hope. He was not allowed to get his wife’s wedding ring either.

Daniele Mondello against the investigations carried out on the workers involved in the Viviana Parisi accident

The DJ also points the finger at those who carried out the investigation immediately after the accident, emphasizing that the workers’ truck was seized only after a month and that they have never been intercepted and controlled. While his car was immediately confiscated