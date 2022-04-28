Marilyn Monroe, the iconic Hollywood actress passed away at the age of 36, but her legacy lives on in pop culture. As well as her pompous life, her death also makes people talk about her mysteries and theories that surround her to date.

In order to clarify the controversial case, Netflix He launched “The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unreleased Tapes”, documentary directed by Emma Cooper. For this, she reconstructed the last weeks, days and hours of her life through unpublished recordings of her closest acquaintances.

Trailer for “The mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The unheard tapes”

“The truth and Marilyn is like going into the wolf’s den,” says Anthony Summers, the Irish journalist who conducted the interviews and used part of the content of those talks to write his biography: “Goddess”.

Similarly, the film reveals the most intimate side of her glamorous and complicated life, and offers a new perspective on that fateful night, making it an unmissable event for all fans of the iconic American actress.

Marilyn Monroe and the theories surrounding her death in 1962.

“I didn’t find anything that convinced me that she had been murdered on purpose,” emphasizes Summers, who believes the actress died of an overdose of sedatives and barbiturates. Whether she was accidental or on purpose, she seems to remain unknown, even 60 years after her passing.