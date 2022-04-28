Over the last few years, MotoGP has become a category that has favored the proximity of performance between the bikes that race there and, year after year, all of them – also thanks to concessions – have managed to find a level of competitiveness such as to include the first 20 of the ranking in just over a second and a half.

An uncertainty that pays off, which is good for MotoGP, especially after seeing riders of the caliber of Valentino and Jorge Lorenzo quit in rapid succession. Yet this general competitiveness of motorcycles has not only brought benefits. It has also created a situation where every lap of the race is treated by the drivers as a qualifying lap.

This led to a decrease in the risk margin. All the riders – some more, some less – run hanging by a thread to extrapolate every penny from their bike and fight for the best possible position. All this has also led to making overtaking more complicated, maneuvers riskier.

Jack Miller, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Underlining this change was Jack Miller. The Ducati Corse team rider has brought to light this factor that has already been possible to certify in the races held so far this season.

“Surely the fact that Enea Bastianini crashed last weekend shook the standings. I honestly thought he was becoming the favorite for this season, because he’s generally very, very consistent,” said the Australian.

“But his crash last week gave a shock and brought a lot of riders back to the top. There are really many very close, also considering how many race winners we have had.”

“So I think that from the season it is correct to expect a similar situation until the end. For sure it is always easy to make mistakes when you are racing at the pace we are going. In Portimao we were lapping in 1’39” as soon as we had 10 minutes of dry track. “.

“We will always be under pressure with the current MotoGP times and speed. You are essentially on a qualifying lap in every single lap of the race and you can’t make any mistakes. So you feel pressured and everyone is under the same kind of scrutiny. We also consider that all the bikes are very competitive and, therefore, close to each other “.

“It is very difficult to overtake now and it is for those reasons. Also in Portimao we struggled, as well as in Argentina, Texas. It is not easy to overtake at the moment. So making a mistake and losing a couple of positions can really have a great impact on the result of the race, because then recovering positions is not as easy as it used to be “, concluded the Ducati rider.