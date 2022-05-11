the iconic Marilyn Monroe She will be 60 years old on August 4, but her legacy and everything related to her keep her current and more alive than ever.

This is what just happened in New York this Monday. A portrait of the actress made by Andy Warhol in 1964 it was sold for 195 million dollars at a Christie’s auction, smashing the record for a 20th century work held by “Les Femmes D’Alger (version 0), by the Spanish painter Pablo Picasso, which reached 179.4 million dollars in May 2015.

The painting, entitled “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn”, thus becomes the second most expensive work in history sold at auction, behind “Salvator Mundi” attributed to Leonardo da Vinci, for which its current owner, who according to the press is the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salmán, paid 450.3 million dollars in November 2017.

An anonymous person present in the packed room of Christie’s headquarters in Rockefeller Plaza in New York took this work by Warhol that belonged to the Foundation of the late brothers Thomas and Doris Ammann of Switzerland.

Made from a photo of an advertising poster for the film Niagara (1953) by Henry Hathaway, the portrait embodies, according to Alex Rotter, president of the art section “the promise of the American dream that encapsulates at the same time optimism, fragility, celebrity and iconography”.

Picture worth gold. It is titled: “Shot sage Blue Marilyn” by Andy Warhol. Photo: diffusion

The sold painting belongs to the series of four reproductions of a meter by a meter that became known as “Shot” (Shot), after a visitor to “The Factory”, Warhol’s studio in Manhattan, opened fire on them, piercing them.

According to the anecdote, the bullet went through four canvases, which Warhol later repaired. Thus the “Shot” series was born.

mysterious death

60 years ago, Marilyn Monroe was found dead at her home in Los Angeles, according to official information, after a suicide induced by the intake of pills. However, his premature death has triggered more than one conspiracy version.

For example, in the book The Life of Marilyn Monroe, by Fred Lawrence Giles, it is revealed that Marilyn had an abortion a few weeks before her death, and that the father of the baby could be one of the Kennedys: John Fitzgerald or his father. younger brother Robert, who was an attorney general. Authors point out that the order was given to protect the political career of the powerful clan.