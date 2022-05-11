The Russia-Ukraine war continues to claim victims, including transsexuals

“We are not extraterrestrials. Behind this war lies unprecedented violence and humiliation for transsexuals”, the model Jasmine Lobianco joins the chorus and draws attention to the issue of violence, which Ukrainian trans women are undergoing. The conflict continues and among the many sad facets, there is also this one.

It is a hot topic for many reasons, it started making a lot of noise in mid-March, when numerous transgender people fleeing were blocked at the border and rejected at the front, reason: the Ukrainian president Zelensky he wants them armed and lined up to fight.

The war does not look anyone in the face and if your passport says “male sex”, today in Ukraine you have to stay and defend the country. Above all, in this case, there is martial law to emphasize all this.

Therefore, those in transition are not only penalized, but by the numerous testimonies arriving from the borders of Ukraine they suffer humiliation, harassment and violence of all kinds through searches.

Useless are the tricks adopted by many transsexuals, such as pretending to be crazy, moving in the middle of the night to Polandeven use loaned or forged passports. The number of trans trapped at the border is growing day by day, as are the bodily and psychologically perpetrated violence.

It is alarming who is still in the transition phase, therefore subjected to pharmacological treatments and inserted in an ad hoc path. Here, here is the testimony of Jasmine is strong: “The foreign press is giving ample space to this issue, while we hardly talk about it. It is necessary to intervene with concrete humanitarian aid. The very young trans, because of the war, have interrupted drug and psychological therapy is a incalculable damage, which generates serious trauma on the person. One cannot remain indifferent “.

