Mariella Zanetti revealed on camera his terrible experience with Jean Paul Santa Maria this Tuesday, March 19. The actress shocked the hosts of the program 'América hoy' by narrating what she had to go through with the popular cumbia singer. Furthermore, Mariella told how Jean Paul's partner reacted, Romina Gachoy, who was present when the events occurred. Below, we tell you all the details of what happened between Santa María and Zanetti.

What did Mariella Zanetti say about Jean Paul Santa María?

Mariella Zanetti was invited to the latest edition of the program 'America today' this Tuesday, March 19. In conversation with the hosts, the comic actress revealed that she had a terrible experience a few years ago with Jean Paul Santa Mariawho is now the new 'jale' of that magazine.

At first, Zanetti said that an opportunity was in talking with Romina Gachoy and asked that he call Jean Paul Santa María to say hello because he was his friend. However, the cumbia singer insulted her. Given this testimony, Janet Barboza and Ethel Pozo were surprised by this revelation. Brunella Horna then asked him why this happened.

“He has strange mood swings… I don't know why it happened, it was out of nowhere that he insulted me. Out of nowhere, he got upset,” said Mariella, who specified what Romina Gachoy's reaction was when she heard her partner say these expletives. “She was upset and she apologized to me. I told him to go to hell because my character is not to stay silent (…) he told me horrible things in front of her,” he said.

What happened between Jean Paul Santa María, Leysi Suárez and Samantha Batallanos?

Ethel Pozo revealed on his show 'America today' that Jean Paul Santa Maria He refused to dance with Leysi Suárez and Samantha Batallanos in a sequence they had scheduled. Given this, it was rumored that the cumbiambero made this decision because his partner, Romina Gachoyforbade him to dance with both models.

Given this, Jean Paul broke his silence and clarified what happened to Suárez and Batallanos. “When they proposed to me to dance with Samantha, at first I thought about it, because she is not a dancer, but well, she was a friend of Romina, so there was no problem in finally doing it. However, with Leysi, she once wrote to Romina and she did it in a bad way, they were not at all pleasant things that even made my wife block her. Although it is a problem of the past, when this was proposed to me, I felt comfortable and preferred not to accept,” Santa María explained.

In this regard, Romina Gachoy also spoke: “Yes, it happened. They wrote to my Leysi Suárez page insulting me. Jean Paul knew about this. We had to work with her in the circus and he was super uncomfortable because the insults were about his issue. “I never talked about it with her.”

