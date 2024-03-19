Ministry of Emergency Situations: the danger of attack by unmanned aircraft has been declared in the Voronezh region

The danger of an attack by unmanned aircraft has been declared in the Voronezh region. This was reported by the press service of the main directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the region, writes TASS.

The department urged residents to remain calm. “Danger of attack by unmanned aircraft! We ask the population to remain calm,” the ministry emphasized.

On the night of March 19, the Russian air defense system intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Voronezh region. No harm done. Due to an attempted drone attack in the region, the aviation threat lasted throughout the night.

The downed drone damaged glazing in residential buildings and a preschool institution.