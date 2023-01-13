Maribel Guardia 63 years old, she is still a highly desired woman in the world of entertainment, since she has a unique beauty, as she continues to maintain a young lady’s body with which she leaves nothing to the imagination, for which many dThey want to see her as God brought her into the world.

But indeed, a few years ago a men’s magazine reached the price for Maribel Guardia, so pshe dared like a goddess on a bed and only one hat was part of the “wardrobe” of the Costa Rican actress who had an impact on everyone.

It may interest you:

“You look beautiful and, above all, very elegant, my Maribel Guardia”, “Congratulations, Maribel Guardia, despite how old you are, you are precious in all aspects, what a beautiful body and how beautiful you are, take care of yourself, God bless you always”, “Very pretty Maribel Always in that stretching pose,” the networks write.

Maribel Guardia thus posed with nothing at all / Instagram

And it is that for a long time the fans of Maribel Guardia wanted to see her that way, so she decided to fulfill that whim, although she has not been seen more modest for a long time, because she prefers to show off in full-impact bikinis.}

It may interest you:

It is worth mentioning that the famous has been very active on social networks, where she is also praised for the spectacular outfits that range from short dresses to ones that are too long where she makes clear the size she has.