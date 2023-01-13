“queen of the south” launched its third and final season, surprising fans with the direction the story took. As we have seen, the plot is no longer set in the world of drug trafficking, but the adrenaline has not been lacking since Teresa Mendoza escaped from prison and searched for the “Black Horseman” through different countries.

To the delight of the fans, the program is about to launch its 60th chapter to tie up several loose ends. For this reason, we share everything about its premiere on the small screen.

When is “The Queen of the South” 3×60 released?

Chapter 60 of “La reina del sur 3” has its premiere scheduled for this January 13. Its launch will give fans a lot to talk about because it will face Teresa Mendoza and Epifanio Vargas again.

“La reina del sur 3”: schedule by country

Peru, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Where can I see “La reina del sur 3″?

“La reina del sur 3” can only be seen live on Telemundo, since it is an original production of his. However, all of its episodes will also eventually be available on the Netflix streaming platform.

Teresa Mendoza mourned Landero’s death. Photo: Telemundo

What channel is Telemundo in Mexico and other countries?

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

How to watch Telemundo LIVE ONLINE?

In case you do not have the Telemundo channel, you can also access its programming through the channel’s official website or in its mobile application.