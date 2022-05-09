Real Madrid’s line-up in the derby had a last-minute surprise. Ancelotti had to modify the eleven when he had already announced his starting team after Mariano, who was going to be the starting center forward, fell from the eleven at the last minute.

“Mariano was in the starting eleven, but he wasn’t comfortable, he had a little discomfort in his hamstring. He had tests done in the morning, he seemed fine, but then he wasn’t comfortable. Jovic had gastroenteritis yesterday, but the match has Done. I didn’t want to put Karim in”, Carlo Ancelotti explained in the press conference after the game. The Real Madrid coach argued that the priority now is “to avoid problems, give minutes to those who had less”.

Edu Aguirre extended the information in the evening The beach bar from Mega. According to the journalist, the Hispanic-Dominican did not play because, after infiltrating the piriformis muscle, in the back of the gluteus, he suffered a reaction and his leg fell asleep. The Madrid attacker, although he was registered in the minutes, could not even sit on the bench.

Statistical comparison of Mariano Díaz and Luka Jovic.

The derby was going to be the fourth game he played Marian as a starter this season. It was already the game in the match in Elche in the League, against Alcoyano in the first round of the Cup and in the previous league match against Espanyol, in which Madrid sentenced the League. In total, he has played nine games this season..

Jovic, meanwhile, has been involved in 18 Madrid games this season. The derby was the third as a starter. Before, he had started in the last match of the Champions League group stage against Inter and in the Cup round of 16 match against Elche. He has a goal, against Real Sociedad in the League.