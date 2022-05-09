Luis Díaz, Porto and Junior, the problem that cannot be solved

Luis Díaz was transferred at the beginning of this year to Liverpool, from Porto de Portugal, the English club closed the deal for 45 million euros plus variants, in a great deed for the footballer and Colombia.

Junior was benefited by the transfer of Diaz, as he still retained 20 percent of the player’s rights, but there is already a conflict millionaires.

It may interest you: (Luis Díaz: harsh criticism of Salah for ‘denying’ this ‘pasegol’ in Liverpool)

what’s coming



It is noted that of the 45 million euros initially paid by Liverpool for Díaz, Junior is entitled to 9 million.

The same way, Junior and Barranquilla also receive a percentage for the player’s training rights.



However, It was learned that Fifa ruled in favor of Junior in the first and second instances and gave Porto 45 days to pay.



Junior claims that he has not received the first payment for 20 percent of the player’s rights which corresponds to it.

Record warns that the Portuguese team has 45 days to cancel.

It may interest you: (Luis Díaz scores a goal and Klopp goes crazy: see his celebration in Liverpool)

Sports