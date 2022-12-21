Mexico.- I couldn’t be happier the influencer and businesswoman Mariana Gonzalezalso known as the “Mexican Kim Kardashian”, because during her participation in the reality show Rica Famosa Latina revealed that he drives Vicente Fernández crazy and he also drives her.

During a recent chapter, prior to the end of the current season, Mariana surprised everyone by revealing that Vicenteher now fiancé, she is very happy with her curvaceous figureHe even asks her not to lose weight, since he likes big women like her, but that’s not all.

Great was everyone’s surprise when Mariana González revealed that to Vicentefrom 58 years, “it still works very well”referring to his virile member, unleashing laughter among his companions.

“I am very proud of my Vis because every time he goes to the bathroom he takes out the camel to bathe“Mariana was honest about Vicente Fernández Jr. before the other participants in the reality show.

about if still sexually activeDue to her age, the Mexican businesswoman opened up and revealed her intimacies, confessing that has a device that helps to make your penis grow whenever you want and keep it erect.

“Well it still works. There she has the little bomb. They squeeze a little egg and (it goes up). It is when they no longer stop and they are no longer buying like pills and all that, “explained Mariana. The confessions of the famous left everyone speechless, because for the first time the privacy of the eldest of the Fernández Dynasty was uncovered.