Maria Pia Copello She is one of the artists who always remains active on social networks. A few days ago, the host of ‘Mande qué mande’ shared with her followers an emotional video in which she is seen crying along with her eldest sonwho will now distance himself from his mother for a important reason. In this regard, the former children’s entertainer was encouraged to tell all the details of this fact that will keep her away from her first-born. In this note, she knows what happened.

What is the important reason why María Pía Copello and her eldest son will be estranged?

Maria Pia Copello She was interviewed by a reporter from the program ‘More Shows’, who asked her why she burst into tears next to her eldest son, in a recent video published on her social networks. In this regard, the TV host pointed out that she has mixed feelings because her first-born child will travel abroad to study in a year. “I feel it closer every day and it has been difficult for me to accept it,” held.

Along these lines, Copello explained that his son will study Administration and finance. “He already has it defined, he’s leaving. I can’t believe he’s about to turn 16. He’s part of life,” he added.

How many children does María Pía Copello have and what does her husband do?

The former children’s entertainer Maria Pia Copello conceived three children, Samuel, Vasco and Catalina, fruit of her love with Samuel Dyerwho is a renowned Peruvian businessman who has held the positions of president of the board of directors of Copeinca and executive president of Camposol in 2011. Likewise, the partner of the América TV figure has served as general manager of D&C Holding company.