The Colombian National Team faces Brazil this Thursday on the fifth date of the qualifier for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

The stands of the Metropolitan Stadium They were packed to see the most striking match of the fifth day of the qualifiers.

Canticle in the Metropolitan

A few minutes after the Colombian National Team took the stadium field, a surprising chorus went through all the stands.

The Colombian fans shouted at the president Gustavo Petro. The chorus that sounded and was recorded in amateur videos said “Fuera Petro, Fuera Petro.”

Before the game, social networks promoted that this shout be made in the stadium before the game.

🤯 The Metropolitano exploded before Colombia vs Brazil under the cry “Petro Out”. Disagreement of a large part of the country with the president of Colombia. pic.twitter.com/kbRchpY1ld —Toque Sports (@ToqueSports) November 16, 2023

