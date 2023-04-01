Magaly Medina She put a stop to her work and the spotlight to go on a trip for her birthday, this March 31, in the company of her husband, Alfredo Zambrano, to New York City. Several figures from the show greeted her, one of them being María Pía Copello, who apart from her is a friend of hers. Through the program “Send whoever is in charge”, the ex-children’s animator dedicated a few words to her, but not before defending her from the criticism of ‘Carlota’.

The popular “Urraca” published a series of photos on her social networks for her special day, and in one of them she is seen wearing swimsuits that show her slender figure. “She is regal and turns 60 years old. Happy day, Maga, have a great time. (She) is obviously on a trip, but she will come to celebrate in a big way, ”said María Pía.

The night of last Friday March 30, Magaly Medina she packed her bags and traveled with her husband, Alfredo Zambrano, to celebrate her 60th birthday. Through her Instagram account, the TV host emotionally shared various videos of this adventure.

It should be noted that the popular “Urraca” shared some photos to welcome him to base six. In this line, the ATV figure thanked for having reached that age without problems. Given this, the followers praised the good image that he has maintained over the years.