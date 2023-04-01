The driver Gisela Valcárcel He spoke in an interview with “Cuto” Guadalupe and referred to his well-known rivalry with Magaly Medina. As is recalled, between the presenter of “El gran show” and the figure of ATV there has been a feud, which the public witnesses after countless times in which both have launched more than one hint in their respective television spaces. . Given this, the ex-soccer player asked him how he considers the popular “Urraca”.

Gisela talks about her rivalry with Magaly Medina

After a long time, Gisela Valcárcel He spoke about his well-known rivalry with the host Magaly Medina, after being consulted by the former athlete ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe about Alfredo Zambrano’s wife, he was encouraged to give a very sincere answer about it.

“I can’t say he’s my rival because we haven’t had the same love, not at all. We have not had the same schedule, we do not compete. I think he is a person dedicated to show business who talks about what he wants to talk about and that’s it. I don’t consider her an enemy, because that would be lying, she is someone who is there (nothing else), right?“, answered.

Gisela affirms that the rating does not matter to her

Gisela Valcárcel She is considered the ‘Queen of Peruvian TV’ due to her career and high numbers of viewers for her programs over the years. Many might think that the rating is a factor that “Señito” has very much in mind; however, she herself made sure to clarify that issue.

“I don’t read the audience to find out how much I got, I don’t care ‘two cucumbers’, I believe in connection, I believe in letting go, in flowing and I don’t have to like everyone all the time. I don’t like to yell when I do well in the audience “, he claimed.

What is Gisela’s real name?

The host Gisela Valcárcel revealed that this is not her real name. “I decided to call myself Gisela because I’ve been a pain in the ass when I was little. Actually my name is Sonia, that’s what my mom called me.(…) I decided to call myself Gisela, my father agreed to give me that name, which is small in my departure: Sonia Mercedes Gisela “, he clarified.

