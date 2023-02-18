The host María Pía Copello celebrated that the Mexican telenovela has ended, because now the audience will only enjoy the programming of “Send whoever is in charge.”

On the afternoon of February 17, the Mexican telenovela “Rubí” aired its last chapter on the América Televisión signal. Following the completion of the historic program, Maria Pia Copello and ‘Carlota’, a character from Carlos Vilchez, expressed their enthusiasm for having enjoyed, once again, the ending that everyone already knew. “This novel is over, my God! It makes me laugh, and to think that María Pía was hallucinating Rubí, matched ”, commented the driver at the beginning of “Send whoever sends”.

For her part, the child ex-animator made a joke about it, alluding to the criticism her program received for interrupting the usual transmission of the soap opera. In addition, she revealed her happiness, since the great reception that the Televisa production had helped them to rise in ratings. “It’s finished? Oh no, why are they doing this to me?but hey, I want to thank ‘Rubí’ because what good mattresses he has left us all this week. Great!” he said.