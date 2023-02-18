Dementologist Anikina announced the similarity of the health status of Biden and Reagan

The attending physician of US President Joe Biden, speaking in his conclusion about the health of the American leader, carefully avoided Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, neurologist, dementologist Marina Anikina drew attention. In an interview with Lenta.ru, she admitted that the head of the United States had this disorder.

Earlier, White House physician Kevin O’Connor said that the American leader does not suffer from “cerebral or other neurological disorders such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease or ascending lateral sclerosis.” According to him, Biden’s health allows him to successfully fulfill his duties as president.

“First, how correct is the statement of a doctor who sees a patient with signs of disorientation in space, time, memory and other changes, including motor control, that his health allows him to perform the duties of the president?” Anikina was puzzled.

Indirect signs indicate that Biden really does not suffer from multiple sclerosis, the neurologist believes. “This disease also damages the pathways, partly the cortex, but it is autoimmune, inflammatory in origin – it is too good and old for this disease. If he was sick, it would be much worse, ”she said.

According to the doctor, the President of the United States, judging by external signs, also does not have lateral sclerosis. “He walks well, eats and even talks,” the specialist noted. Parkinson’s disease is also doubtful in his case. “There is just a general senile slowness, instability, but I would not say that this is Parkinson’s, it doesn’t look like it,” Anikina specified.

Video clips with the President of the United States indicate a violation of memory, attention and orientation in space, the doctor shared. So, we see that Biden forgets important names and events, the context of speech, and sometimes he replaces the context – for example, when he says that his eldest son Bo died in the war in Iraq.

Well-known videos, when he stumbles on the gangway of the plane and constantly goes somewhere in the wrong direction – this is a decrease in brain control over movements Marina Anikinaneurologist

The disease certainly leaves its mark on appearance, she believes. And between patients suffering from the same diseases, there is a certain similarity. “There is such a thing as a phenotype – what it looks like, what it looks like. According to the phenotype, taking into account these signs, this is still Alzheimer’s disease. Phenotype [экс-президента США Рональда] Take Reagan, they look exactly alike, ”the doctor summed up.

Reagan led the United States from 1981 to 1989. In August 1994, at the age of 83, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Later, after analyzing the president’s transcripts, scientists came to the conclusion that the politician’s speech indicated a developing illness long before the doctors made a final diagnosis.

Earlier, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that age claims by US President Joe Biden do not reflect the reality in which he achieves success.