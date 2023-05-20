Cold and humid night in Molina de Segura, which heated up at the end due to a debate that became much more tense than expected, dynamited by the candidate of Podemos for the presidency of the Community, María Marín. This refused to leave the set to leave its place to Más Región, which forced the suspension of the debate with two blocks still to be discussed between the candidates for the presidency of the Community of the political parties with representation in the Regional Assembly, in a debate organized by the College of Journalists of the Region and held at the facilities of regional television, La 7.

Thus, if the atmosphere outside was freezing, inside the studios there was a more than tense atmosphere. Around eight o’clock at night, two hours before the start of the television show, the decision was expected to arrive regarding the appeal presented by Podemos-IU-Alianza Verde for the decision of the Provincial Board that forced the purple formation to share the intervention time with More Region.

This last formation had claimed its participation in the debate by presenting itself in a coalition with Equo, a party that in the last regional elections of 2019 presented itself with Podemos, obtaining two representatives in the Regional Assembly, for which it understood that they had the right to attend the debate. . “There was a pending appeal from Podemos that has been brought to the Central Electoral Board and we have just learned that it will not resolve it before the start of the debate, with which we apply the latest dictated by the Provincial Electoral Board for the development of the space,” explained moments before the start Mariano Caballero, director of the public entity Radiotelevisión de la Región de Murcia (RTRM).

Finally, the ruling did not arrive and there were six participants who were going to take part in the electoral act, with Helena Vidal, head of the green coalition list, as a last-minute guest. «There are six candidates, but five will be on set, because the representative of Podemos, María Marín, will be changed to that of Más Región in the middle of the third block. Marín will have to finish thirty seconds to address the citizens and ask for the vote and leave the set, “said Caballero.

That was on paper, because reality was not like that. “To leave, you will have to kick me out.” This was the warning made by the Podemos candidate when the first part of the third block was ending and an hour and a quarter had passed since the electoral space began.

At that moment, after the initial surprise, the moderators, the presenter of La 7 Luis Alcázar and the journalist from Onda Regional Sonia Illán, seeing the turn of events, announced that the space was going to publicity and, after almost half an hour of wait and with thousands of viewers waiting for the restart of the debate, it was finally suspended. Up to that point, there was a tremendous row outside the set between the Podemos campaign team, on the one hand, and Antonio Peñarrubia, general director of La 7, and Mariano Caballero, on the other, who defended that Marín could not remain at his lectern and had to leave space for the candidate for the presidency of Más Región, Helena Vidal, by decision of the Electoral Board. “It is the law and I am not going to break it,” Peñarrubia said. “You could have postponed the debate and you have not, but we already know how this works,” replied the communication secretary of Podemos, Víctor Egío.

Up to that moment, the most controversial block was the one that had to do with environmental policies, which was introduced by the local editor of the newspaper LA VERDAD, Manuel Buitrago.

“Would they eliminate, change or toughen the Mar Menor protection law?” Was the journalist’s question.

The Ciudadanos candidate, María José Ros, showed a cover of LA VERDAD with the headline ‘The Mar Menor runs the risk of becoming a sewer’, a piece of news from 1983. «We must shield the law, so that it is the Congress of the Deputies the one that prevents these gentlemen (PP and Vox) from repealing it, “said Ros.

On this issue, both the PP candidate, Fernando López Miras, and the PSOE candidate, José Vélez, expressed their discrepancies on the measures they were going to adopt. «López Miras denies reality and looks the other way. It is a moral and political obligation to save the Mar Menor, for that you have to be serious and you have to invest, “said the head of the socialist list.

“We all want a recovered Mar Menor, the Government of the Region is doing it by investing, removing algae, but no one can take me today to a single infrastructure that the PSOE Government is doing to protect it,” López Miras replied. Until that moment it was the most tense, but everything came to nothing when Marín decided to anchor himself to the lectern.