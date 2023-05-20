Saturday, May 20, 2023
Sweden | DN: The Swedish police have tried to prevent Paludani from burning the Koran despite the bans of the courts

May 20, 2023
World Europe
Sweden | DN: The Swedish police have tried to prevent Paludani from burning the Koran despite the bans of the courts

The police say they experienced political pressure from the courts.

in Sweden the police have tried to prevent a Danish-Swedish far-right politician from burning the Koran despite the orders issued by the courts, says Dagens Nyheter.

Various courts have blocked the police’s efforts to prevent it Rasmus Paludania from organizing a public gathering a total of ten times.

However, according to the newspaper’s report, the police have ignored court decisions and tried to prevent gatherings.

According to the police, political pressure from several parties has been behind its decisions. According to the newspaper’s police sources, the authorities have felt that they have faced pressure from Muslim groups operating in society and government politicians.

