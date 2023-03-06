Monday, March 6, 2023
María I. Urrutia signed millionaire contracts before leaving Mindeporte

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 6, 2023
in Sports
0
María I. Urrutia signed millionaire contracts before leaving Mindeporte


close

sports minister

The Minister of Sports, María Isabel Urrutía, was in Barranquilla.

Photo:

Vanexa Romero / EL TIEMPO

The Minister of Sports María Isabel Urrutía was in Barranquilla.

The complaint has already been made public.

The former Minister of Sport, Maria Isabel Urrutia, He would have dedicated himself to signing million-dollar contracts, once he heard the news that he would not continue in charge of that portfolio.

“During this week of transition between the new ministers there was a great movement in contracting. 264 contracts for $23,920,982,500 in direct contracting have been delivered,” said Daniel Briceño, a lawyer specializing in Public Law and a Master in Political and Electoral Analysis.

(Dramatic: Soccer player fades and dies (sensitive images), video)
(Forward of Real Cartagena was injured in a hitman attack at a hairdresser’s)

And he added: “The curious thing is that 47 contracts for $3,137,200,000 were signed at midnight. Why?”

Clear accounts?

According to the information provided by Briceño, the contracts were signed between 11:4 at night on March 3 and 12:46 at dawn on the 4th of the same month.

“There is an evident desire of the Urrutia administration to leave a large part of the contracting tied up before the new Minister is sworn in,” said the political activist on his social networks.

Urrutia was notified in the Presidency that she was no longer the Minister of Sport on February 28, around 6:45 p.m.

Olympic gold medalist in Sydney 2000 She did not like the decision and delivered statements once she was informed of the president’s decision, Gustavo Petro.

Recommended

