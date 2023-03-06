María I. Urrutia signed millionaire contracts before leaving Mindeporte

The former Minister of Sport, Maria Isabel Urrutia, He would have dedicated himself to signing million-dollar contracts, once he heard the news that he would not continue in charge of that portfolio.

“During this week of transition between the new ministers there was a great movement in contracting. 264 contracts for $23,920,982,500 in direct contracting have been delivered,” said Daniel Briceño, a lawyer specializing in Public Law and a Master in Political and Electoral Analysis.

And he added: “The curious thing is that 47 contracts for $3,137,200,000 were signed at midnight. Why?”

Clear accounts?

#ALERT Since President Gustavo Petro announced the departure of Maria Isabel Urrutia as Minister of Sport, 264 contracts have been signed for $23,920,982,500 in that Ministry. Many have been made official at midnight. It’s all direct hire. I open short thread pic.twitter.com/Clu3lyBvqU — Daniel F. Briceño (@Danielbricen) March 6, 2023

According to the information provided by Briceño, the contracts were signed between 11:4 at night on March 3 and 12:46 at dawn on the 4th of the same month.

“There is an evident desire of the Urrutia administration to leave a large part of the contracting tied up before the new Minister is sworn in,” said the political activist on his social networks.

Urrutia was notified in the Presidency that she was no longer the Minister of Sport on February 28, around 6:45 p.m.

Olympic gold medalist in Sydney 2000 She did not like the decision and delivered statements once she was informed of the president’s decision, Gustavo Petro.