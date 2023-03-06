A true political tsunami caused the entry into force of the Plan B of the electoral reform, with which they immediately began to make radical changes in thel National Electoral Institute and the war intensified between those who rule the institute and the government. Executive secretary Edmundo Jacobo Molina left and they are forcing them to apply an austerity plan.

With forced marches the councilors of the INE they had to install the committee to carry out the internal restructuring and while Ciro Murayama says that they intend to end 85 percent of the professional career personnel, the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, assures that autonomy is not violated, that “only It is the end of the golden bureaucracy”, of 400 civil servants and advisors who earn mega salaries higher than the President AMLO.

A fierce legal battle began, because the officials under the command of Lorenzo Córdova, who by the way has less than a month left to leave office, began to file constitutional disputes before the supreme courtchallenges before the Electoral Tribunal and amparo in the federal courts, although for now they have to abide by the new law.

The fight for reform has polarized the political class and society, mutual accusations have been exchanged on both sides, such as the one made against Adán Augusto, who claimed to “butcher the INE” or the counterattacks of the morenistas who accuse Córdova and Murayama of “electoral raccoons”. We have to see how it ends.

Potpourri. Those of us who got up early and many who did not, also felt with surprise the 4.6 degree tremor that occurred yesterday, with its epicenter in Huatabampo, Sonora, but which was felt throughout the municipality of Ahome. We have to get used to the fact that Sinaloa and the entire northwest can be considered seismic zones, because they are located very close to the San Andrés fault, which constantly generates rearrangements and movements. Luckily there was no material damage or injured people. Also yesterday morning was one of the coldest of the season, the temperature dropped to less than 8 degrees.

CLAUDIA. Publicly, only with personalities from the private initiative, the senator was sampled on Friday afternoon Claudia Ruiz Massieuin the meeting-conference that he held in the afternoon in Coparmex, it was almost his turn to celebrate here the 94th anniversary of what remains of the PRIbut he called for the government and private initiative to work together, and he was confident that he would win the candidacy for the presidency of the Republic, but in reality the chances he has are very few: even if he achieves control of the party, his relationship with former president Carlos Salinas de Gortari is his main strength to continue holding positions in politics, but also his main weakness when taking to the streets to win the citizen vote.

FORMER MAYOR. He left: the former mayor of El Fuerte José Luis Vázquez Borbolla, former leader of the CNC in Sinaloa, died over the weekend. Heartfelt condolences to his family.

