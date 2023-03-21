Maria Felix For many, she was a clear woman in all aspects, because she always said what she thought, for which many were afraid of her answers and on one occasion expressed his discontent towards Salma Hayek, whom he rejected for a powerful reason.

And it is that when Hollywood looked for Salma Hayek to make the Frida Kahlo movie, she refused to let her interpret it, because María Félix said that she had no resemblance to her great friend and he even mentioned that he did not know her despite the fact that the first one was already shining in Hollywood.

First of all, this Mrs. Hayek is nothing like what Frida was like, of course the people know exactly what Frida was like, who knows what Frida was like is me because I lived with her, I lived with them in their house, I don’t know I have only seen this Miss Hayek,” said María Félix for a television program.

Another of the things for which the actress of the Golden Age generated a stir, is that she never wanted anyone to contradict her, because that was a sign to challenge her, which is why many criticized her despotic way of being with people.

“She was right, she didn’t know her how she would think of someone you don’t know, and then Salma showed what she was brave Salma I loved the movie, the Mariachi, good actress and Mexican”, “Salma Hayek, I don’t need to know or receive the baptism of Felix to succeed. Then, to play a character you don’t have to look like him, just characterize him and act him. Salma played Frida, Exceptionally. Maria ignored this because she only knew how to play herself, “the networks write .